Baku hosts second day of Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The second day of Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will feature speeches by Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Omar Tsereteli, Deputy Head of the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia; Vyacheslav Gordienko, Investment Manager for Infrastructure in Europe and the South Caucasus at the IFC.

and other representatives of energy companies.

The event will cover topics such as the prospects for hydrogen energy development in Azerbaijan, wind energy development: innovative solutions from turbine manufacturers, and the role of the IFC as a partner: from project creation to long-term financing.

