Russia, Iran hold talks on regional and int'l security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation that focused on regional security, including the situation in the South Caucasus, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The two leaders also discussed developments around the Iranian nuclear program, as well as energy and transport cooperation.

During the talks, Putin informed Pezeshkian about the outcomes of the recent Russian-American meeting in Anchorage. The Iranian president voiced support for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Russian-Iranian cooperation in multiple areas and agreed to meet in person at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China.