BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated the need to completely neutralize the so-called collective "National Movement" and foreign agents, the Prime Minister said at a briefing at the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

According to him, this must be done in order for a healthy and democratic political system to be finally established in the country.

As Kobakhidze noted, over the past four years, representatives of the National Movement have attempted to destabilize the situation and overthrow the government five times, but all attempts have failed.

"We have a responsibility to more than 1.1 million voters—to rid the country of the so-called collective "National Movement." This refers to affiliated political forces, foreign agents, and extremist groups acting on the orders and with the support of foreign intelligence agencies," Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, one of the universities, which is under the influence of the Saakashvili family, is being used to achieve such goals.