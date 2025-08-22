Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan aim to deepen trade and economic relations - Mikayil Jabbarov

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 22. Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan aim to deepen trade and economic relations, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov told journalists in Awaza, Trend reports.

“In this regard, our format can open up new opportunities to deepen relations in all areas. On the instructions of our leaders, we, together with our colleagues, are focused on expanding and strengthening trade, economic, and transport ties, as well as cooperation in the energy sector.

I am confident that, following the meeting, appropriate joint statements will be adopted. There are already concrete working decisions and existing formats, so we are convinced that this initiative will further bring our countries’ economies closer together, strengthen transport connectivity, and enhance energy cooperation,” the minister said.

Mikayil Jabbarov also emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

“I am confident that today the leaders of the states will provide more concrete assessments and outline their directives, which will be implemented consistently,” he concluded.