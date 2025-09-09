Lifting of reciprocal visa regime - clear example of close partnership, friendly relations between Azerbaijan, China - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. My productive state and working visits to China this year, the signing of numerous documents - most notably two agreements on strategic partnership - and the lifting of the reciprocal visa regime are clear examples of the close partnership and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the participants of the 13th Meeting of CICA Think Tank Forum themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA.”

“It is a pleasure that this forum, being held outside China for the first time, is taking place here in Azerbaijan,” the head of state emphasized.