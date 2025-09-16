Azerbaijani parliament speaker pays working visit to Malaysia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. An Azerbaijani delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on a working visit today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by Deputy President of the Senate Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed, Senate Secretary Muhd Sujairi bin Abdullah, House of Representatives Secretary Nizam Mydin bin Bacha Mydin, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov, and other officials.

During the visit, Gafarova will participate in the 46th General Assembly session of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Her agenda includes delivering a speech at the session and holding several meetings with heads of parliamentary delegations attending the event.

Between 16 and 22 September 2025, the Malaysian Parliament will convene the 46th AIPA General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, centered around the theme “Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable ASEAN.” As of now, a coalition comprising 30 sovereign states and 6 institutional entities is poised to convene, reinforcing our collective dedication to fostering inclusive economic advancement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel