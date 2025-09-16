OTS leaders set to converge in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ The capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, is set to convene a high-level summit featuring the executive leadership and vice presidential representatives of the member nations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on September 18, Trend reports.

The event will bring together key officials from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, alongside Türkiye’s vice president and the organization’s secretary-general.

The meeting aims to discuss priority areas of cooperation across multiple sectors, including economics, trade, investment, transportation, digitalization, energy, and agriculture. Participants are also expected to consider ways to enhance the organizational mechanisms of the Turkic states for the purpose of strengthening regional relations and promoting greater unity among Turkic nations.

It is noteworthy that on September 12, the city hosted the fourth session of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the OTS. Prior to that, the 6th session of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the organization took place.

Moreover, Kyrgyzstan took the reins of the Organization of Turkic States in 2025, stepping into the shoes of Kazakhstan.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

