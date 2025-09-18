Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Malaysian PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim during her visit to Kuala Lumpur, the nation's parliamentary press service told Trend.

PM Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Gafarova and highlighted the significance of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), thanking her for participating in the event. He also asked her to convey his greetings and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Malaysia closely follows Azerbaijan’s dynamic development and expressed satisfaction with the country’s achievements, particularly its economic progress and growing international reputation.

For her part, Gafarova underlined the importance of the friendly and cooperative ties between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, noting the mutual support shown within international organizations.

Both sides discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation, including reciprocal visits and joint initiatives, and highlighted productive collaboration within inter-parliamentary bodies such as the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

During the meeting, the speaker also provided information about Azerbaijan’s accomplishments in various fields, large-scale projects in the liberated territories, and efforts to return former internally displaced persons to their homes.

The discussions also touched on other issues of mutual interest.

The inception of diplomatic engagement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Malaysia was formalized on the 5th of April 1993. The diplomatic mission representing the Republic of Azerbaijan in Malaysia commenced operations on September 20, 2005. The Malaysian diplomatic mission in the Republic of Azerbaijan commenced operations on April 1, 2014. Azerbaijan and Malaysia engage in synergistic collaboration within global governance frameworks, particularly through the mechanisms of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the United Nations.

