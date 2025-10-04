Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to decolonization efforts at UN (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan actively participates in and contributes to international discussions on decolonization issues, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, highlighted his country’s consistent stance on the matter.

Musayev noted that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023, the eradication of colonialism was identified as a priority, with particular attention given to amplifying the collective voice of member states calling for urgent progress.

“Azerbaijan supports the full implementation of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant General Assembly resolutions on decolonization,” he said. “In 2024 and earlier this year, Azerbaijan took part in regional seminars of the Special Committee in Caracas and Dili, dedicated to implementing the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.”