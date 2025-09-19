ABB taps into Estonia’s tech scene with major expansion investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Technology company ABB has invested nearly 9 million euros in Estonia, opening two strategic units at the Jüri technology campus: a global wind generator service center and a new production line for large synchronous stators at its motors and generators factory, Trend reports.

Both facilities are among the few of their kind in Europe,

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo said the decision underscores Estonia’s competitive business environment.

“Estonian engineers have been entrusted with one of Europe’s most complex production processes, proving that our local expertise is world-class. These new high-value-added jobs will also strengthen research and development growth and reinforce Estonia’s role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation,” Keldo said.

The new service center is ABB’s only global competence and service hub for wind generators, focusing on renovation, testing, and modernization to extend equipment lifespan and efficiency. According to ABB Baltic business leader Jukka Patrikainen, the greatest value to customers is efficiency and sustainability. “Manufacturing new equipment takes at least twice as long as performing thorough maintenance. Extending product life improves industrial efficiency, reduces material use, waste, and energy consumption—without compromising reliability,” he noted.

The investment will also create around ten new jobs for mechanics and engineers.

In parallel, ABB completed a major expansion of its motors and generators factory, enabling production of components for motors up to 60 megawatts.

These high-capacity motors are used worldwide in industries such as mining, shipping, and large-scale pumping stations. With this expansion, ABB’s Jüri facility has become Europe’s largest and most advanced active component manufacturer.

“Producing synchronous stators of this size has never been done in Estonia before. Moving from 5 megawatts to 60 megawatts represents not just larger machines but one of Europe’s most complex manufacturing processes—trusted to Estonian engineers. Very few factories in the world can produce such equipment, making this both an enormous recognition and a challenge for our team,” said Argo Aavik, head of ABB Estonia’s motors and generators business unit.

The new production line began operations in July, with products weighing up to 45 tons and reaching heights of 4.5 meters.