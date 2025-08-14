Iran pays lion's share of guaranteed wheat purchase funds to farmers
Iran has paid 70 percent of the funds owed to farmers for wheat purchased under a guaranteed contract between April 5 and August 12. So far, 1.08 quadrillion rials (about $1.86 billion) has been paid for 7.52 million tons of wheat. Payments are still pending for 448 trillion rials (around $769 million).
