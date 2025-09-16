Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore opportunities to strengthen tax cooperation

Photo: State Tax Service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16.​ Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the tax field, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The head of Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service, Orkhan Nazarli, met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Baku, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, to discuss the expanding cooperation between the two nations.

The officials conducted a comprehensive assessment of the robust, amicable affiliations and identified avenues to enhance bilateral engagements, observing that the collaboration is experiencing a positive momentum. Discussions encompassed the fiscal obligations of diplomatic staff, regulatory frameworks governing this domain, and the mechanisms for their implementation.

The meeting, conducted in a cordial and professional atmosphere, underscored the shared commitment to strengthening collaboration and addressed other issues of mutual interest.

