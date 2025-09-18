Uzbek-Jordanian forum tickles investment shots in textile and garment sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Representatives of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan took part in a forum in Amman focused on strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Jordan in the textile and garment industries, Trend reports.

The event brought together over 30 leading companies from both countries, alongside representatives of government agencies and business associations. The opening session featured welcome remarks by Sanal Kumar, Chairman of the Jordanian Association of Garment and Textile Manufacturers; Hazem Rahahleh, Director General of the Jordan Chamber of Industry; and members of the Uzbek delegation.

During the forum, Uzbekistan showcased its investment potential, emphasizing the country’s competitive advantages and growth prospects in the textile sector. The Jordanian side presented an overview of its industrial sector, including leather and textiles, highlighting steady growth and strong export capabilities.

The program also featured B2B sessions, providing a platform for companies to explore direct cooperation. Additionally, meetings were held with key Jordanian institutions, including the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and the Association of Banks of Jordan.

Meanwhile, earlier in August, a delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Minister Laziz Kudratov, conducted a series of official meetings in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. A major outcome of these discussions was an agreement to prepare a draft preferential trade agreement between the two countries, signaling a new phase of bilateral economic cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel