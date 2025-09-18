Azerbaijan, EU seek path to economic partnership enlargement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood Marta Kos exchanged views on investment initiatives, mine clearance, water resources management, support for sustainable development in transport and other sectors, the Ministry of Economy's statement said, Trend reports.

The meeting also highly appreciated the EU's being one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners and the development of mutual economic relations.

Successful relations between the EU and Azerbaijan in the fields of energy and investment were noted. It was noted that there are great prospects for further development of cooperation in the field of transport.

Furthermore, the exchange of views included the draft financing agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Commission on a project to support the sustainable development of the demining, water resources management, and transport sectors.

The parties discussed investment initiatives in the energy, digital economy, transport, private sector, and other areas within the framework of the EU's new global coordination strategy, the Global Gateway initiative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel