Iran's petroleum product exports shift down
Iran’s petroleum product exports fell by 25%—or $2.5 billion—in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025), totaling $7.5 billion compared to $10 billion last year. Liquefied gas exports during this period are estimated at $2.5 billion. Annual gas exports are valued at $4.5–5 billion, according to the Iranian Oil Products Exporters Union.
