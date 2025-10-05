Iran's petroleum product exports shift down

Iran’s petroleum product exports fell by 25%—or $2.5 billion—in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2025), totaling $7.5 billion compared to $10 billion last year. Liquefied gas exports during this period are estimated at $2.5 billion. Annual gas exports are valued at $4.5–5 billion, according to the Iranian Oil Products Exporters Union.

