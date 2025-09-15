Azerbaijan tallies green energy output from solar and wind sources
From January through August of this year, wind power plants (WPPs) in Azerbaijan generated 33.4 million kWh of electricity, marking a 13.2 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, solar power production saw a notable rise, with local solar power plants generating 407.9 million kWh—up 13 percent year-over-year.
