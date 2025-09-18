Afghanistan rolls out RON-92 gasoline import from Azerbaijan

In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan sold 5,407 tons of RON-92 motor gasoline worth $3.5 million to Afghanistan, Georgia, and Türkiye and imported 83,000 tons worth $64.4 million. Compared to last year, imports increased 1.9 times in volume and 1.8 times in value.

