Afghanistan rolls out RON-92 gasoline import from Azerbaijan
In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan sold 5,407 tons of RON-92 motor gasoline worth $3.5 million to Afghanistan, Georgia, and Türkiye and imported 83,000 tons worth $64.4 million. Compared to last year, imports increased 1.9 times in volume and 1.8 times in value.
