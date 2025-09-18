EDB, Turkish Orta Asya Investment Holding team up on Kyrgyzstan HPP projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Türkiye's Orta Asya Investment Holding have launched a strategic partnership to advance major hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the EDB.

The parties signed an agreement to cooperate on the feasibility study for the Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade project, which is being financed by the EDB. ORTA ASYA Investment Holding is also implementing the Suusamyr-Kokomeren and Kazarman HPP cascade projects under an investment agreement with Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy.

According to the EDB, these projects are of strategic, economic, and social importance for Kyrgyzstan and the wider Central Asian region. Their implementation is expected to significantly increase the country’s installed energy capacity, cover rising domestic demand, and boost electricity exports.

The Suusamyr-Kokomeren HPP cascade project is part of the EDB’s flagship “Central Asian Water and Energy Complex” initiative. The bank emphasized that it was among the first international financial institutions to support ORTA ASYA Investment Holding’s energy initiatives in Kyrgyzstan.

Orta Asya Investment Holding was founded on February 13, 2024. The Holding is engaged in large-scale investment projects aimed at modernizing the energy sector of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, with a particular focus on Kyrgyzstan. Its initiatives seek to strengthen energy independence, improve environmental sustainability, and attract international capital.

