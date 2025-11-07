Tajikistan, U.S. begin drafting agreement on air communications

Photo: The Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 7. The Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the U.S. Federal Civil Aviation Administration (FAA) have initiated work on a draft intergovernmental agreement on air communications, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Nazarzoda Habibullo Temur, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan, and Kristen Gatlin, Deputy Director of the FAA, held in Washington. The sides reviewed the key provisions of the upcoming agreement, which aims to establish a legal framework for regular air services and enhance cooperation in flight safety, certification, and air traffic management.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral relations in civil aviation and expressed readiness to continue technical consultations to finalize the text of the document. The agreement is set to open up the path for the future setup of direct air links between Tajikistan and the United States.

Tajikistan's air communications are being handled by the Civil Aviation Agency and run by carriers like Somon Air, aiming to build up connectivity with countries like China, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Meanwhile, Tajik Air is going through restructuring, and efforts are being put in place to work on air navigation and possibly ramp up flights to new international destinations.

