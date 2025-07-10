Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Outcomes of meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi revealed

Politics Materials 10 July 2025 14:14 (UTC +04:00)
Outcomes of meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi revealed
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 10. The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in a constructive atmosphere, Trend reports.

Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda — border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.

Latest

Latest

Read more