Outcomes of meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi revealed

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 10. The meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in a constructive atmosphere, Trend reports.

Serious and substantive discussions were held on key aspects of the peace agenda — border delimitation, the opening and development of the Zangazur Corridor, and the initialing of a peace agreement.

Both parties reached a general understanding to continue negotiations through various working groups and at higher levels.