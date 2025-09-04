Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani court sets new trial date for Armenians accused of grave offenses

Politics Materials 4 September 2025 20:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ The date of the next public hearing on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, and violation of laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, terrorist financing, against Azerbaijan, has been announced, Trend reports.

