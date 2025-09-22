Azerbaijan-Armenia deal strengthens significance of Middle Corridor, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The signing of the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington has boosted the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with Cerberus Capital Management CEO Frank Bruno in New York, Trend reports.

“The historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington has positively affected the growing significance of the Middle Corridor as a key trade route,” he said.

President Tokayev noted that over the past five years, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), have increased sixfold.

He also praised Cerberus Capital Management for its global leadership in investment management and welcomed the firm’s interest in financing infrastructure projects related to the development of the TITR.

On August 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration following the Washington meeting between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian PM.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.