Azerbaijan paints growing responsibility for correct media use of literary language norms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Responsibility for the correct application of literary language norms in the media is increasing, Kamran Hasanov, head of the media sector of the department of work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communications of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, said at a conference on “Correct application of norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media,” Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev's valuable thoughts on the clarity and purity of the Azerbaijani language and the importance of preserving the literary language, as well as the renewed attention to this issue raised 10 years ago, show how sensitive the state leadership is to this area and how much importance it attaches to it. This gives reason to say that despite the work done in the last 10 years, the situation is still not entirely satisfactory," Hasanov explained.

He also said that many important steps have been taken to protect the literary language.

"During this period, the legislative base in Azerbaijan has been improved. In 2002, the law of Azerbaijan 'On the state language' was adopted, thereby creating a legal framework for preserving the purity of the language and protecting it from external influences.

Various decisions have been made within the framework of state programs and action plans to control and encourage the correct use of the Azerbaijani language. Special attention is paid to teaching the literary norms of the Azerbaijani language in schools and universities," the official pointed out.

He noted that the promotion of the Azerbaijani language at the international level and on various global platforms is highly supported.

"However, the Azerbaijani language is also facing challenges such as globalization, technological development, and external influences. Globalization is the reality of our time and, as in other areas, affects the preservation of the uniqueness of the language. It's possible to create a balance between globalization and the preservation of the purity of the language.

New terms can harm the purity of our language, but on the contrary, they can enrich it. The inappropriate use of foreign words in the media violates the norms of the literary language and has a negative impact on the language environment of youth.

Therefore, the media and journalists have a great responsibility in introducing new terms into our language and preserving the richness and originality of our language," Hasanov added.

