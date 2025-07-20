Azerbaijan well-positioned to succeed in AI thanks to youth and education - EANA SecGen

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan has a strong chance to establish itself as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence, thanks to its young population and growing potential in education, Alexandru Giboi, Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Alexandru Giboi highlighted the country’s prospects in the evolving AI landscape.

“Every country needs to find its own path when it comes to applying artificial intelligence, based on its specific needs and realities,” Giboi said. “Azerbaijan has real potential in this area, particularly because of its youthful demographic and focus on education.

He emphasized the importance of a long-term and well-structured approach: “It needs focus on education and it needs a strategic and maybe even planned approach on how to implement AI to the benefit of Azerbaijan. It has obviously a huge range of uses - from medicine to education and beyond. And I think each country, Azerbaijan included, has to find its own way to use it better for the good of the population in the end”.

Giboi also pointed out the importance of responsible AI use: “We also need to be mindful of the risks and challenges that come with AI when it’s not used with an awareness of those risks. These are the kinds of issues we’ll be discussing further during the panel session,” he added. “It also ties in closely with media literacy and information literacy”.