Swiss students join in vibrant project showcasing Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ As part of UNESCO Days, the project “Integration and Switzerland” was held in Zurich, Switzerland, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture and fostering multicultural values among youth, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The initiative, authored and led by Qasım Nəsirov, head of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland, took place at a local gymnasium with the participation of 160 Swiss students.

The project introduced students to Azerbaijan’s rich history, cultural heritage, and national values, while encouraging mutual integration and understanding.

One of the most memorable moments of the event was a performance of Azerbaijani national dances, led by Maria Khan-Khoiskaya, a dance instructor and Azerbaijani compatriot living in Geneva. The students enthusiastically learned the dances and performed them on stage.

In conclusion, participants shared their impressions, praising the vibrancy of Azerbaijani culture and the inspiring influence of its traditional dances.

