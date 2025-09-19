Newly made Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 trophy turning heads (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ The trophy destined for the winners of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 is a real showstopper with its fresh design that truly takes the cake, Trend reports.

Crafted by the illustrious design house Pininfarina, the official prize stands as a beacon of Azerbaijan’s identity as the “Land of Fire.”

The trophy's standout characteristic is its design that takes a page from the flames, capturing the essence of fire in its very shape. The sides are adorned with designs that harken back to Azerbaijan’s vibrant carpet-weaving heritage. Drawing from the “Khan Qarabag” motif, these elements are a whirlwind of speed, motion, and rotation, blending the fast lane of Formula 1 with the rich tapestry of national heritage.

The winners will be handed the trophy after crossing the finish line in the final race.

