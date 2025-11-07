Azerbaijani media official calls out use of foreign words in native language

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Azerbaijan is the only country where we think we look more educated by adding foreign words to our native language, Deputy Chairperson of the Press Council Saadat Mammadova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a panel session on "The state of compliance with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language and speech culture in the television and radio space" within the framework of a conference on “Correct application of norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media” today.

The official noted that the culture of speech is missing from our secondary education landscape.

"We are now facing a generation that speaks the language of the internet. The boundaries between the language of social media and the language of the air are very large. When we speak Azerbaijani on the air, they call it old-fashioned," she added.

Mammadova believes that primary education ought to put its best foot forward in teaching speaking skills.

"The broadcast language also shapes culture. Language is the voice of the homeland. It is a form of self-expression of the homeland, and it comes from our voice," she emphasized.

