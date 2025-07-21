North Macedonia sees strong industrial growth in May 2025
North Macedonia's industrial sector posted robust growth in May 2025, with total turnover rising by 16.8% year-on-year, driven largely by capital and intermediate goods. Fresh data from the country’s Statistical Office also highlights a strong performance in foreign markets, where the turnover index soared by 21%.
