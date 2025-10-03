Bulgaria begins next-generation IRIS-T rearmament for air defense forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Chief of Defense of Bulgaria Admiral Emil Eftimov expressed his gratitude to the personnel of the First Air Defense Missile Base for their dedication and contributions to the development of Bulgaria’s Air Defense Missile Forces during the 65th-anniversary celebration, Trend reports.

He emphasized his satisfaction with the prospects for this branch of the armed forces. “I thank the command of the Air Force and the First Air Defense Missile Base for their unity in selecting the air defense missile system and for preparing the necessary documentation in a very short time to conclude the contract for acquiring the new IRIS-T air defense missile system. I also thank the team that prepared the contract last year within tight deadlines. This is a major step toward modernizing the Air Force,” Admiral Eftimov noted.

The Chief of Defence also stressed that allocated state resources and signed contracts do not automatically equate to established defense capability. “It is achieved when you acquire initial and full operational capabilities, when you are integrated into NATO’s air and missile defense system. This path is not easy, but I am confident you will succeed. We will succeed together because we serve our homeland and have chosen this path,” Admiral Eftimov said.

Among the official guests at the event were Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev, Air Force Deputy Commander Brigadier General Dimitar Georgiev, Commander of the Logistics Support Command Brigadier General Nikolay Kebapchiev, officers from the Ministry of Defence and the Air Force Command, base and battalion commanders, former commanders, and reserve officers.

Colonel Tsvetelin Tsonev, Commander of the First Air Defense Missile Base, emphasized that since its establishment, regardless of difficulties, the personnel of the air defense missile brigades, whose successor is now the base, have steadfastly fulfilled their primary mission – the protection of the country’s air sovereignty. “I am proud that today our glorious history continues with the beginning of the long-awaited rearmament process with the next-generation IRIS-T air defense missile system. This marks a new phase in the development of the forces, related to infrastructure modernization, training, and future mastery of the equipment. Its implementation will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the air defense missile units against new aerial threats and achieve full integration into NATO’s air and missile defense systems,” Colonel Tsonev stated.

On the occasion of the holiday, for demonstrated professionalism, excellent preparation, practical skills and knowledge, and high personal responsibility, the base commander awarded certificates to military personnel and civilian employees.