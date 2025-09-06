NATO Force Integration Unit in Lithuania turns 10 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU) in Lithuania was held at the historic Sapieha Palace, Trend reports citing the Defense Ministry of Lithuania.

Established in 2015 as part of NATO’s enhanced presence on the eastern flank, NFIU Lithuania has played an important role in strengthening regional deterrence and ensuring rapid reinforcement of allied forces in times of crisis. Over the past decade, this unit has grown from a newly formed team into a key coordination center for NATO and the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

“NATO’s Force Integration Unit in Lithuania proves that NATO can quickly adapt to threats, bring allies together, and act in unison where our collective commitment to freedom and security is tested. Every allied troop rotation, every NATO soldier serving here strengthens our collective readiness and sends a clear message – the Alliance defends every inch of its territory. We are grateful to the allied troops who give meaning to this shared mission every day through their service,” said Deputy Minister of National Defense Tomas Godliauskas during the ceremony.

The 10th anniversary comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, shaped by Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Lithuania’s strategic position, bordering Belarus and the heavily militarized Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, makes NFIU Lithuania a cornerstone of NATO’s deterrence and defense.

“By celebrating the 10th anniversary of NFIU Lithuania, we also recognize the changed security environment in Europe. This unit is proof of our readiness and our firm commitment to defend every inch of allied territory,” said NFIU Lithuania Commander, Dutch Army Colonel Merlijn Heiligers.

During a discussion about the unit’s activities, Danish Army Colonel Jakob Larsen, the first commander of NFIU Lithuania, recalled the challenges faced when the unit was established after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

“In 2015, we were building a completely new structure in response to an emerging threat. There was urgency, uncertainty, but also a clear goal. In Lithuania, we built a bridge between NATO and a frontline state. This bridge has stood the test of time,” said Col. Larsen.

NFIU Lithuania has evolved to match the dynamics of modern warfare, including hybrid threats and cyber defense. Today, the unit plays a vital role in NATO’s deterrence architecture and stands as a symbol of allied unity in the face of Russian aggression.

At the end of the event, a ceremonial cake-cutting took place, honoring the multinational team that has served in the unit over the past decade.

As NATO adapts to changing threats, NFIU Lithuania continues to look ahead, prepared to support rapid reinforcement, deepen interoperability, and defend the values of freedom and sovereignty that unite the Alliance.

NFIU Lithuania is an integral part of NATO’s Readiness Action Plan, adopted at the 2014 Wales Summit. It reflects the Alliance’s determination to respond quickly and effectively to any threat against its members and their territories. Currently, soldiers from 12 NATO nations serve in the Lithuania unit, working closely with the Lithuanian Armed Forces and society to strengthen collective defense in the Baltic region.