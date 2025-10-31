Lithuanian airports prepare legal action over damages from Belarus balloons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Lithuanian Airports (LTOU) has rolled up its sleeves and is gearing up for a legal showdown to safeguard the interests of the company and its partners after a few bumps in the road involving balloons launched from Belarus, Trend reports.

Even though the full extent of the damages is still up in the air, the company notes that significant direct and indirect harm has been caused to the state, passengers, Lithuanian Airports, airlines, and other partners.

“The most important thing is the safety of passengers and residents. We must make it clear that any hostile or criminal attempts to disrupt our airspace will not be tolerated. We will seek the strictest accountability for all those involved in compromising the safety of Lithuania’s airspace and its passengers,” said Minister of Transport Juras Taminskas.

Lithuanian Airports believes that any rough and tumble actions against the state and the aviation sector need to be dealt with in no uncertain terms, and those involved in organizing smuggling operations must face appropriate legal consequences.

“Safety is our top priority. We will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the security of Lithuania’s airspace. We are actively consulting on possible legal measures to defend the interests of affected parties and to hold accountable those responsible for illegal actions that disrupt flights and inconvenience thousands of passengers. We are cooperating closely with law enforcement, airline representatives, and other partners to find a joint solution that reflects our shared losses,” stated Vidas Kšanas, Director of the Safety, Security, and Resilience Department at Lithuanian Airports.

According to Kšanas, the legal process will take place in stages, with an ongoing assessment of all direct and indirect damages.

Representatives of airlines and ground service providers affected by flight cancellations, diversions, and delays have already been invited to participate in the process.

Law enforcement authorities have launched pre-trial investigations into criminal activities related to smuggling, and affected parties will be able to file civil claims for damages.

Preliminary assessments suggest that airline losses may amount to several hundred thousand euros. Kšanas noted that it remains difficult to determine the full financial impact on the aviation industry, related companies, and Lithuanian Airports itself.

He stressed that the damage is no small potatoes, as these incidents negatively affect Lithuania’s attractiveness, cause inconvenience to passengers, increase operational costs, and harm public confidence in the country’s airports and reputation.

“We are making every possible effort to minimize inconvenience for passengers and ensure they reach their destinations as smoothly as possible,” he added.

To note, the border cessation is a direct consequence of a recent influx of Belarusian aerostats infiltrating Lithuanian aerial territory. The recent incursions have necessitated the implementation of airport closures, resulting in substantial travel disruptions, with over 170 flights experiencing operational impacts throughout the month of October. On Sunday night, Lithuanian authorities identified 66 aerial entities transiting from Belarus into the Baltic region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel