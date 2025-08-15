President Japarov meets Russian PM to discuss Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 15. Kyrgyzstan and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and cultural ties during talks between President Sadyr Japarov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports via press service of Kyrgyz President.

The parties discussed measures to increase trade turnover, expand investment cooperation, and develop educational and humanitarian projects. President Japarov stressed that both countries are united in their desire to advance strategic relations through multilateral frameworks such as the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, and SCO, highlighting the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as a key platform for fostering regional integration.

Prime Minister Mishustin noted that 1,700 Russian companies operate in Kyrgyzstan and 80 Russian regions maintain direct cooperation.

He also emphasized cultural and humanitarian initiatives, including plans to establish nine schools, while affirming that collaboration within the Eurasian Economic Union continues to stimulate economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.