Chinese ambassador shines light on joint energy ventures with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Azerbaijan’s largest thermal power plant, the “November 8” facility in Mingachevir, was commissioned in June 2025 with significant participation from Chinese companies, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

“During the opening ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev praised the contribution of Chinese companies to the project, calling it an excellent example of international cooperation,” she emphasized.

The ambassador also pointed to the successful construction of the Khizi-Absheron wind power plant, the country’s largest wind energy project, also involving Chinese firms. She added that the Gobustan solar power plant, Azerbaijan’s first auction-based renewable energy project with Chinese investment, with a planned capacity of 100 megawatts, is scheduled to officially start construction soon. Lu Mei stressed that these projects represent a broader strategy to diversify Azerbaijan’s energy mix and strengthen its renewable energy capabilities.

Lu Mei further drove home that synergistic initiatives will imminently facilitate the manufacturing of electric buses within the Azerbaijani market. She referenced the statements of Chinese President Xi Jinping, underscoring the strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan in the realms of development and revitalization initiatives.



“China is poised to leverage its competitive edge in cutting-edge productive forces, encompassing the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and state-of-the-art manufacturing, while collaborating on modernization initiatives to yield enhanced benefits for the citizenry of both nations,” the ambassador articulated.

