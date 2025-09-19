Georgia takes lead in IFI funding across South Caucasus

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank/Facebook

Between 2022 and 2024, Georgia attracted $1.23 billion from IFIs — the highest in the South Caucasus. This includes $528 million from EBRD, $310 million from IFC, $147 million from EIB, $111 million from ADB, $67 million from BSTDB, $36 million from MIGA, and $30 million from AIIB.

