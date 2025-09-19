Georgia takes lead in IFI funding across South Caucasus
Photo: Eurasian Development Bank/Facebook
Between 2022 and 2024, Georgia attracted $1.23 billion from IFIs — the highest in the South Caucasus. This includes $528 million from EBRD, $310 million from IFC, $147 million from EIB, $111 million from ADB, $67 million from BSTDB, $36 million from MIGA, and $30 million from AIIB.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy