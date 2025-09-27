Kazakhstan, Myanmar explore new links through Belt and Road and Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks in Astana with Myanmar’s Acting President Min Aung Hlaing, focusing on expanding cooperation in key sectors, particularly transport and logistics, Trend reports.

Welcoming his counterpart, Tokayev highlighted Myanmar’s strategic location and underlined the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations, both situated along major global trade and transit routes.

The Kazakh leader emphasized his country’s role as a central Eurasian transit hub, actively engaged in developing the Belt and Road Initiative, the “North–South” transport corridor, and the Middle Corridor. He stressed that closer transport connectivity with Myanmar would help unlock new opportunities for trade and economic growth.

Both sides agreed that expanding cooperation in transit, agriculture, finance, and digitalization could bring tangible benefits, with transport linkages forming the backbone of future collaboration.

Tokayev also shared Kazakhstan’s broader socio-economic development strategy, while highlighting Astana’s policies of tolerance and interfaith dialogue. For his part, Min Aung Hlaing expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and voiced readiness to work with Kazakhstan in building stronger and mutually beneficial partnerships.