Azerbaijan's energy industry sees booming investments for 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, 1.2 billion manat ($710 million) was invested in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, more than 2.5 times higher than the same period in 2024. This accounted for 9.2% of total fixed capital investments.
