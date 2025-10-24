President Tokayev spotlights Kazakhstan’s economic growth since 2019

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 24. Kazakhstan's economy has grown by 16 percent since 2019, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a ceremonial address on the occasion of Republic Day, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan's gross domestic product has approached 137 trillion tenge (approximately $291 billion) this year. Per capita GDP increased by 47 percent to $14,400, one of the highest rates among CIS countries.

The president emphasized that the state continues to implement effective political reforms aimed at building a 'Fair Kazakhstan'.

"Citizens have gained the opportunity to directly participate in decision-making that influences the fate of the country. Direct elections of village, district, and regional city akims have been introduced. The ranks of rural akims have been completely renewed, and 25 percent of district akims have been replaced," Tokayev pointed out.

The head of state emphasized that the system of government has undergone significant changes.

"The principle of 'Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government' has become established in society. Such large-scale transformations in public administration have never been seen in our region before," he stated.

Tokayev also addressed external challenges, including the pandemic, sanctions pressure, and the disruption of traditional trade routes, noting that Kazakhstan had promptly taken the necessary measures to preserve its economic potential.

Furthermore, the Kazakh leader stressed that, over the past seven years, the country's foreign trade turnover has increased by 83 percent to $142 billion, while gold and foreign exchange reserves have reached $58 billion.

The head of state emphasized that these figures confirm Kazakhstan's leadership in economic indicators in the region.

"We are unitedly implementing effective political reforms, thanks to which a profound transformation has begun in society," the president added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel