IMF lowers 2025-30 inflation forecast for Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its inflation projections for Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the latest IMF outlook, consumer prices in Tajikistan are now expected to rise by 3.8 percent in 2025, compared to 4.3 percent projected in April.

Inflation is forecast to edge up slightly to 4.5 percent in 2026, down from the earlier 5.5 percent, and reach 5 percent by 2030, also below the previous 6.5 percent forecast.

End-of-period inflation is projected at 4 percent in 2025, down from 5 percent in the April outlook, before rising modestly to 5 percent in 2026.

Regionally, inflation in the Middle East and Central Asia is expected to remain much higher, averaging 10.9 percent in 2025 and 9.5 percent in 2026, suggesting that Tajikistan will continue to experience one of the lowest inflation rates in the region.

At the same time, the IMF projects Tajikistan’s economy to expand by 7.5 percent in 2025, with growth moderating to 5.5 percent in 2026 and stabilizing at 4.5 percent by 2030.