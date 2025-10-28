Uzbekistan's FM accepts copy of credentials of new ambassador of Dominican Republic

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
28 October 2025
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, received the copy of credentials of Alejandro Arias Zarzuela, who has begun his diplomatic mission as the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two countries across all sectors, despite the geographical distance,” Saidov stated.

He also emphasized the significant untapped potential for collaboration and conveyed his best wishes to Ambassador Arias Zarzuela for success in his work in Uzbekistan.

