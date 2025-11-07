Kyrgyz cabinet extends temporary external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. The Cabinet of Ministers has amended Resolution No. 89 of February 29, 2024, to extend temporary external management at Kum-Shagyl CJSC from November 8, 2025, to February 8, 2026, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The extension was approved to address violations in subsoil protection, environmental safety, and industrial safety, which were deemed to pose risks to human life and health.

Under the amended resolution, the State Agency for State Property Management has been tasked with submitting a candidate for the temporary external manager and notifying relevant authorities about the extension. Oversight of the implementation will be carried out by the Presidential Administration.

The resolution enters into force on November 8, 2025.

Kum-Shagyl CJSC operates in sectors with high industrial and environmental risks. The government’s extension of external management reflects ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations, mitigate potential hazards, and stabilize corporate governance during the corrective period.

