Uzbekistan pushes to break down trade barriers with China at Shanghai Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 8. Deputy Minister of Investments of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov emphasized the importance of reducing barriers and accelerating procedures for the exchange of goods, services, and investments between Uzbekistan and China, Trend reports.

This was emphasized during the Central Asia–China Forum on Unimpeded Trade, convened in Shanghai as part of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

In his address, Deputy Minister Kasimov underscored Uzbekistan’s conducive investment environment, substantial industrial capacity, and the strategic importance of enhancing trade corridors connecting Central Asia and China.

The event was attended by Liu Xiaotao, Governor of Jiangsu Province; Arman Shakkaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan; Lin Ji, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China; and representatives of government institutions and business communities from across the region.

Forum participants emphasized the significance of advancing regional integration and fostering deeper collaboration in the areas of finance, logistics, and infrastructure, thereby reaffirming their dedication to establishing a sustainable partnership between the Central Asian states and China.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China has continued its robust upward trajectory. During the most recent fiscal period, trade turnover surpassed $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This sustained growth underscores the strengthening of economic relations and reaffirms China’s position as a pivotal and dependable partner for Uzbekistan.