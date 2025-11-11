Putin, Tokayev hold talks in Moscow to deepen Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 11. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of Tokayev’s two-day state visit to Russia, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

At the start of the meeting, President Putin welcomed his Kazakh counterpart, expressing appreciation for the visit and emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular high-level dialogue. “We are in constant contact, but such formal meetings also play an important role in interstate relations,” Putin said. He noted that the leaders would have an opportunity to discuss key bilateral and regional issues in an informal setting, and later review the full agenda of cooperation with their respective delegations.

Putin added that Russia and Kazakhstan are expected to conclude the year on a positive note, outlining both short- and medium-term plans for future collaboration.

President Tokayev, in turn, thanked Putin for the warm reception, calling it “exceptionally cordial from the very first moments in Moscow.” He praised the depth of relations between the two countries, describing them as a “strategic partnership and alliance.”

“There is no area in which our countries do not cooperate closely,” Tokayev said. “If any issues arise—which is natural—they are resolved through the efforts of our heads of state and governments.”