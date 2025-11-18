Turkish firm set to launch gelatin production facility in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. A Turkish-based company, Iskefe Holding, plans to build a food gelatin production plant in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The prospects for implementing the investment project were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, and the Chairman of the Board of Iskefe Holding, Bilal Alkoch.

Iskefe Holding is set to begin construction of a high-tech plant in 2026, with an annual processing capacity of 7,000 tons. The project, estimated at 22.5 billion tenge (approximately $42.9 million), is seen as a critical development for Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.

"This project is vital for advancing the agro-industrial complex. The new plant will significantly increase the volume of raw materials processed, improve industry efficiency, and expand export potential. We are fully committed to providing comprehensive support for its successful implementation," stated Saparov.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan currently hosts 11 enterprises in the leather raw material processing sector, with a combined annual capacity of 3.3 million cattle hides and 3.1 million small ruminant hides. However, the actual processing rate remains low: in 2024, only 5.9 percent of raw hides were processed domestically, 7.7 percent were exported, and a substantial 86.4 percent went unused.

As part of the Comprehensive Plan for Agricultural Product Processing Development (2024-2028), the government plans to establish over 70 wool collection points and approximately 200 hide collection points across Kazakhstan.