Tajikistan takes digital leap with ASYCUDA customs transition

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 24. Starting from October 1, customs clearance of imported and exported goods, as well as vehicles, in Tajikistan will be carried out through the ASYCUDA information system of the country’s Customs Service, Trend reports via the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

The move is part of government programs and strategies aimed at digitalizing sectors of the national economy and aligning customs procedures with international standards.

To simplify customs control and speed up clearance at border crossing points, importers will be required to submit advance electronic information about goods and vehicles at least two hours before their arrival at the border.

The transition to ASYCUDA, which operates largely in automated mode with elements of artificial intelligence, will cover customs clearance for all procedures and regimes. The system is expected to simplify and make operations more transparent, strengthen customs control, and improve the level and quality of customs revenue collection for the state budget.

According to the Customs Service, this step marks an important stage in the digitalization of customs processes and the expansion of cashless payment practices in Tajikistan.

ASYCUDA is an automated customs management system that covers the majority of foreign trade procedures. It processes manifests and customs declarations, manages accounting, transit, and suspense operations, and generates trade data that can be used for economic and statistical analysis.