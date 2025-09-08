Iranian president set to show up for anniversary UN meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend a meeting in New York dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN on September 23-30, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, just like in years gone by, the UN General Assembly summit will serve as a platform to lay Iran's cards on the table in the international arena.

Baghaei further articulated that the specifics regarding the Iranian president's itinerary will be disseminated at a subsequent juncture, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has executed the requisite coordination efforts via its delegation to the UN.

