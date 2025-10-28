Iran-Pakistan relations likely to serve as example for other nations, Pezeshkian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Relations and mutual understandings between Iran and Pakistan can serve as an example for other countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Trend reports.

According to Pezeshkian, the development of scientific, cultural, economic, political, and other forms of cooperation between the two countries will further strengthen bilateral ties. He expressed hope that the implementation of the agreements reached between Iran and Pakistan will accelerate and yield positive outcomes for both sides.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi noted that cooperation between the relevant ministries of the two countries is already at a high level. He added that the agreements achieved are expected to lead to effective results in the near future, particularly in the areas of border cooperation and counterterrorism, where significant progress has been made.

