Azerbaijan, Armenia to appeal to OSCE Secretary General on dissolution of Minsk Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Joint Declaration expected to be signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan following their meeting in Washington confirms the intention of both countries to jointly appeal to the OSCE Secretary General with a request to dissolve the Minsk Group, Trend reports.

A Joint Declaration is expected to be signed between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following their meeting in Washington, in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Azerbaijan has put forward two main conditions for signing a peace agreement with Armenia:

- A joint appeal to the OSCE regarding the dissolution of the Minsk Group;

- Amendments to the Constitution of Armenia to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan.