Uzbekistan, ADB reveal updated project portfolio

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 18. Uzbekistan continues to be the apple of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) eye in the region, boasting a joint project portfolio that has crossed the $15 billion mark, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

This was underscored during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and an ADB delegation led by Masato Kanda, the bank’s President.

The parties discussed further expanding comprehensive cooperation within the framework of Uzbekistan’s socio-economic reform program. It was noted that more than $3 billion worth of new projects are currently being prepared in green energy, transport, digital transformation, education, and other priority areas, with active implementation of non-sovereign financing mechanisms.

ADB is among Uzbekistan’s largest development partners, having committed over $5.41 billion in financing over the past five years. Under the Country Partnership Strategy for 2024–2028, the Bank is working closely with the Government of Uzbekistan to advance the country’s transition to a green economy, strengthen private sector competitiveness, and expand investments in human capital.

The Asian Development Bank's Country Partnership Strategy for Uzbekistan (2024–2028) seeks to assist the nation in transitioning to a "green and inclusive economy" through three primary pillars: advancing a green economy, fostering private sector development, and enhancing investments in human capital. The strategy is consistent with Uzbekistan's "Uzbekistan-2030" growth plan and will concentrate on sectors such as energy, public finance, and education.

