Iran underlines strategic importance of strengthening relations with Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Iran is attaching great importance to the development of relations with Belarus, Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, said at a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin on the sidelines of the meeting of the prime ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Russia today, Trend reports.

According to him, the economies of the two countries can complement each other and satisfy mutual needs.

Aref noted that the relations between the two countries in the political sphere are at a high level. Efforts can be made to bring relations in other areas to a high level, as well as political relations.

The Iranian official emphasized that, given the active involvement of both Iran and Belarus in regional organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), deepening cooperation between the two nations could yield significant benefits for the broader region.

During the discussion, Turchin reaffirmed Belarus's view of Iran as a friendly and close partner, noting that bilateral relations are advancing along these lines.

Turchin further highlighted that the shared participation of Iran and Belarus in the SCO plays a key role in enhancing their bilateral ties. He also pointed out that the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU is mutually advantageous, fostering economic integration between the two countries.

"Belarus is committed to expanding bilateral relations through joint projects, investments, collaborative production initiatives, and strengthened cooperation in cultural and educational domains," Turchin remarked.

The 24th meeting of the Council of Prime Ministers of the SCO member states commenced today in Moscow.

