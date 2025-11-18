Azerbaijan shines light on its top oil importers for 10M2025
Azerbaijan exported 20.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $10.9 billion from January through October 2025. Compared to 2024, value fell $1.9 billion (15%) while volume rose 182,600 tons (0.9%).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy